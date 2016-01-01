Randall S. Leff

Co-Managing Partner

Randy S. Leff is a co-managing partner of ECJ and a partner in the Litigation Department. For more than 30 years, he has tried and resolved “bet the company” business disputes in both state and federal court. His clients value his consistently customized, high-quality legal services with his signature enthusiasm, creativity and passion. Leff has built his reputation by developing innovative strategies that recognize the relationship between the immediate legal and the long-term goals of the business. Whether it be litigating a multi-state class action matter involving more than $100 million dollars, resolving a business dispute before the case is filed, or strategizing business expansion, Leff brings his imagination and tenacity to each matter and consistently delivers exceptional results.