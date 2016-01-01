Co-Managing Partner

Sanders Roberts LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Labor & Employment

Reginald Roberts, Jr., a co-managing partner of Sanders Roberts LLP, defends his clients against difficult plaintiff’s counsel who are willing to go to trial. Roberts, a top-notch employment defense trial lawyer and a persuasive advocate for his clients, handles cases from pre-litigation all the way through trial. He assists his clients in navigating complex and sometimes challenging employment scenarios that may garner public attention while simultaneously minimizing risk and addressing concerns beyond just monetary impact. Roberts has a great track record when it comes to defending cases at trial. Roberts organizes and litigates cases in state and federal courts for clients ranging from global corporations and financial institutions to municipalities and individuals.