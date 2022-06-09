Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner

Waymaker LLP

Harvard Law School

LITIGATION

One of California’s elite trial and appellate lawyers, Waymaker LLP co-managing and founding partner Ryan Baker wins trial verdicts and appeals in high-profile and high-stakes cases. His victories have been described by the media as “landmark.” Skilled dealing with cases involving intellectual property and innovative or disruptive technology, Baker has built Waymaker (formerly Baker Marquart LLP) into one of the nation’s premier trial and litigation boutiques.

Waymaker, which Baker has managed since inception, has a stellar record of achievement at both trials and appeals. The firm he has built over the past 16 years is widely recognized for its excellence, with a particular focus on Complex Litigation, Intellectual Property and Fintech/ Cybersecurity. Baker has successfully guided Waymaker through the turmoil of the pandemic. In addition, he has tried cases and argued motions in state and federal courts across the country and has appeared in courtrooms of no fewer than 15 states.