Partner & Chair, Privacy, Security & Data Protection Practice

Blank Rome LLP

Temple University Beasley School of Law

Cybersecurity

Blank Rome partner and chair of the Privacy, Security & Data Protection Practice, Sharon R. Klein is committed to ensuring that her clients understand and mitigate the risks involved with use of data in their businesses. Her goal is to enable them to comply with regulations while still positioning themselves to leverage the value of that data. Klein has more than 40 years of experience as a thought leader in data privacy, cybersecurity and complex technology transactions. Her acumen in data privacy stems not only from her significant experience executing outsourcing and technology contracts but also from the 12 years she spent as associate general counsel at Siemens Medical Solutions USA where she notably focused on operationalizing healthcare and life science regulations, including HIPAA/HITECH and the Common Rule.