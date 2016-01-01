Founding Partner

Miller Barondess, LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

With over 40 years of experience, Louis R. “Skip” Miller is an accomplished litigator and trial lawyer. He has tried cases in state and federal courts in California and around the country before judges. He specializes in the art of persuasion and getting results; is highly sought out by clients in multiple areas; and is enjoying law practice more than ever. Miller’s practice includes securities, sports, corporate takeover, energy, investment banking, defamation, First Amendment issues, entertainment (motion pictures, television and music), copyright, civil rights, real estate, contracts, partnerships, unfair competition, environmental, energy and extensive governmental litigation. Miller’s clients have included numerous public and private entities, entertainers and rock bands, businesses, financial institutions and entertainment concerns.