Stephanie I. Blum

Partner

Reuben Raucher & Blum

USC Gould School of Law

LITIGATION

A certified family law specialist who has practiced exclusively in the area of family law for 25 years, Stephanie Blum, a partner at Reuben Raucher & Blum, supports those who face the turmoil, uncertainty and challenges of divorce. Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial and custody issues, she is also a fierce and relentless opponent in a court of law.

Blum regularly speaks before professional organizations on various aspects of family law. She has frequently appeared on radio and television shows and has been featured and quoted in online and print publications. She also co-authored the book “Divorce and Finances: Know Your Rights Clearly and Quickly.” Blum is active in her profession and the community, serving on the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Family Law Section and a long time supporter of the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law.