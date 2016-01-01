Managing Partner

Kaufman Legal Group

UC Hastings College of Law

Litigation

Stephen J. Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996. A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, Kaufman represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, corporations, non-profit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, political parties, major donors, lobbying firms and government agencies on a wide variety of campaign finance, election and governmental ethics matters. Kaufman is an expert on voting systems and election procedures. He was a recount attorney for the Gore-Lieberman campaign in Florida following the 2000 presidential election, and in 2001, he was appointed chief counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Special Committee on Election Reform. He currently serves as chair of the state Voting Modernization Board, and previously served on the City of Los Angeles Municipal Elections Reform Commission.