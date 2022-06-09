Stephen L. Bradford

Partner and Corporate Law Group Chair

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

University of Virginia School of Law

CORPORATE

Stephen Bradford is a partner in the Musick, Peeler & Garrett’s Los Angeles office, and he leads the firm’s Corporate and Business Law Group. He is also a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. For 30 years, Bradford has been counseling public and closely-held businesses and their owners domestically and internationally, helping them decide on expansion, consolidation, succession, and various other personal and business-related objectives.

A sampling of Bradford’s clients includes the owners of several automotive dealerships; owners of a supermarket chain; a new media services business; a nonprofit agricultural and manufacturing cooperative association; an international information systems security business; an infrastructure supplier with global operations; and a nonprofit corporation supported by the U.S. and several other governments and universities as it prepares to construct and operate the world’s largest telescope. Bradford speaks English and Spanish and has co-authored several chapters of U.S.A. Business and Mexico Business.