Thomas M. Madruga

Senior Partner

Olivarez Madruga Lemieux O’Neill

Notre Dame Law School

Litigation

Thomas Madruga is widely considered to be one of California’s preeminent litigators, with his trial skills having been recognized by state and national peer groups, bar associations, and media outlets. He oversees the firm’s entire litigation practice, serves as trial counsel in a variety of complex matters relating to employment, torts, civil rights, excessive force matters for cities and school districts and also serves as general counsel to several school districts in Southern California. Madruga recently served as lead counsel for two California Joint Powers Authorities in a landmark class action case brought in the United States Federal District Court, Central District over alleged violations of state and federal law for all special-education students in the California public school system allegedly deprived of free education due to COVID restrictions.