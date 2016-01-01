Partner

Alston & Bird

Pepperdine University

Intellectual Property

Yuri Mikulka is a partner and Alston & Bird’s leader of the Consumer Technology Patent Litigation team. She specializes in representing companies around the world in patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret litigation and commercial litigation. This fall, Mikulka will be the first Asian-American female president of the Federal Bar Association, L.A. Chapter. She takes pride in employing outside-the-box and creative legal strategies and aligning litigation with each client’s unique business goals. As a specialist in intellectual property law, her recent experience includes a well-recognized case in California that confirmed the limitation of trade secret protection when sought simultaneously with other intellectual property protection and terms of non-disclosure agreements that can eviscerate a trade secret misappropriation claim.