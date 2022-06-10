Partner/Co-Chair

Squire Patton Boggs

Northeastern University School of Law

CYBERSECURITY

As co-chair of Squire Patton Boggs’ Global Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & Digital Assets Practice, Alan Friel is a thought leader in digital media, intellectual property, data privacy and protection, and consumer protection law, with three decades of relevant experience.

Having served as a general counsel for several years in the 1990s, Friel has the necessary expertise to advise clients on making practical and informed business decisions, and help companies and entrepreneurs navigate the complex opportunities created by disruptive technology. He assists clients with creating data inventories, information governance, data privacy and securities programs; developing and implementing policies and procedures for consumer data privacy transparency, choice and access; negotiating privacy and data security provisions for commercial contracts; evaluating privacy impact assessments; addressing data privacy issues in merger and acquisitions transactions; drafting external and internal data security policies and procedures; and addressing complex intellectual property and consumer protection issues.