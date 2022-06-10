Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

UCLA School of Law

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Before returning as a partner to Irell & Manella LLP in April 2021, Andrei Iancu served as the undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), a position to which he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate. In this role, he oversaw one of the largest IP offices in the world, an agency with approximately 13,000 employees with an annual budget of more than $3.5 billion. He also served as the administration’s principal advisor on domestic and international IP issues.

At Irell, Iancu focuses on IP litigation and counseling. Prior to his government service, he served as the firm’s managing partner from 2012 to 2018, the maximum allowable tenure. He has represented clients in a variety of high-profile matters in district courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the U.S. International Trade Commission and the USPTO.