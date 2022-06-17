Andrew K. Walsh

Share
Business of Law 2022

Hueston Hennigan LLP
LMU Loyola Law School
Litigation

Described by Chambers as “knowledgeable, prepared and accessible,” Andrew Walsh is “dedicated to his clients’ work.” As a partner, Mr. Walsh represents clients in complex civil business disputes, high-stakes environmental and entertainment litigation, and white-collar criminal actions. He has extensive experience litigating matters in state and federal courts for clients across a wide range of industries, including environmental services, technology, and media and entertainment. He is a key member of the firm’s environmental litigation team, with particular experience resolving disputes involving large-scale contaminant releases and disasters. He recently secured a declination for Southern California Edison in an investigation by the California Department of Justice into the 2018 Woolsey Fire, a declination for a high-profile scientist in connection with a federal grand jury investigation, and numerous strategic victories for the Navajo Nation in litigation arising out of the historic Gold King Mine disaster.