Andrew K. Walsh

Described by Chambers as “knowledgeable, prepared and accessible,” Andrew Walsh is “dedicated to his clients’ work.” As a partner, Mr. Walsh represents clients in complex civil business disputes, high-stakes environmental and entertainment litigation, and white-collar criminal actions. He has extensive experience litigating matters in state and federal courts for clients across a wide range of industries, including environmental services, technology, and media and entertainment. He is a key member of the firm’s environmental litigation team, with particular experience resolving disputes involving large-scale contaminant releases and disasters. He recently secured a declination for Southern California Edison in an investigation by the California Department of Justice into the 2018 Woolsey Fire, a declination for a high-profile scientist in connection with a federal grand jury investigation, and numerous strategic victories for the Navajo Nation in litigation arising out of the historic Gold King Mine disaster.