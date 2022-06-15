Reddock Law/Judicate West

UCLA School of Law

Labor & Employment

Angela Reddock-Wright is an employment mediator, arbitrator, workplace, and Title IX investigator. After working as an employment litigator for 15 years, in 2011, she opened the Reddock Law Group and transitioned to becoming a full-time neutral. In 2020, she joined Judicate West and is one of the only African-American women serving on a top mediation panel. In 2021, she was inducted into the The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers as a Fellow and was named a Top 50 Woman Attorney in California by the Daily Journal. Angela has mediated and investigated some of the most sensitive and high-profile cases involving private, public, and non-profit sector employers. In 2020, she handled several race discrimination, sexual harassment, and other claims in the gaming, technology, and other industries. Angela is the host of KBLA TALK 1580 radio show, ‘Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright,’ and an author, blogger, speaker, and legal commentator.