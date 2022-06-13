Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Named 2020 and 2021 “MVP” in Cybersecurity & Privacy by Law360 and recognized as leading one of the Daily Journal’s 2022 Top Verdicts in California stemming from her CCPA victory for Walmart, Ann Marie Mortimer co-heads Hunton Andrew Kurth’s commercial litigation practice and served as the lead litigation counsel of one of the largest data breaches in history. She is also the founder and managing partner of the firm’s Los Angeles office. Mortimer has handled an impressive volume of complex, high-profile cases involving cutting-edge class actions and multi-district litigation. More recently, she has been at the forefront of cybersecurity matters for some of the largest companies in the country. Mortimer’s combination of legal technical excellence blended with bottom-line pragmatism is the reason clients return to her repeatedly to navigate their most complex class action, commercial and data breach cases.