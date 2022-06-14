Ariel A. Neuman

Larson LLP

UC Hastings College of the Law

Litigation

Ariel Neuman is a widely recognized white collar attorney known for his tenacity and success in some of the country’s most high-stakes and high-profile trials. Chambers USA ranks him in Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations as one of the top lawyers in the field. He is also named among Daily Journal’s Top White Collar Lawyers in 2021. A former Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA), Neuman has extensive experience litigating and arbitrating cases around the country, regularly taking on cases against the most prominent law firms and government regulators such as the SEC and DOJ. Neuman’s triumphant year includes victories for multiple Congressmembers, parents charged in the Varsity Blues admissions corruption scandal (who he helped avoid prosecution), and Bel Air residents below Mohamed Hadid’s illegal hillside mansion. Notably, he led the well-publicized internal investigation for MLB team, Los Angeles Angels, and the civil trial involving late Angels pitcher, Tyler Skaggs.