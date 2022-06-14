(Matt Petit/Image Group LA)

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

LMU Loyola Law School

Litigation

Arjun Rao practices in all areas of complex commercial litigation, with particular emphasis on consumer class actions and financial services litigation. He counsels clients on issues relating to regulatory matters and government investigations. He defends clients in actions arising from lending and retail banking operations, including for alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Truth-In-Lending Act and numerous provisions of state law, including California’s Unfair Competition Law and Consumers Legal Remedies Act, and the Uniform Commercial Code. Arjun has extensive experience representing clients in connection with automobile lending.