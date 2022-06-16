Chair Franchise and Distribution Practice Group

Lewitt Hackman

UCLA School of Law

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Barry Kurtz is the chair of the Franchise and Distribution Practice Group at Lewitt Hackman law corporation in Encino. His department is one of the largest of its kind in California. Kurtz is a certified specialist in franchise and distribution law designated by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, and a certified franchise executive under the auspices of the International Franchise Association. He also has a wealth of experience in related business matters - including corporate, mergers and acquisitions, business transactional law, and commercial real estate leasing.

Kurtz represents franchisors, manufacturers, franchisees and distributors. His familiarity with franchising - as an attorney, a franchisor executive and franchisee developer - spans decades, and provides both domestic and international clients with a unique perspective on the issues and demands that franchised and independent business owners face in the expansion, sale, purchase, financing and operation of their companies.