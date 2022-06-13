Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Southwestern Law School

Bankruptcy

Byron Z. Moldo is a Partner in the Bankruptcy, Receivership, and Creditors’ Rights Department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Moldo’s entire legal career has specialized in bankruptcy, receivership, assignments for the benefit of creditors, and all aspects of insolvency. He also represents creditors’ committees and secured creditors, and has been appointed as a Disbursing Agent, Chapter 11 Plan Confirmation Agent and to serve in other fiduciary capacities. In addition, a substantial portion of his work consists of serving as general or special counsel to receivers, bankruptcy trustees, and other fiduciaries. He was a speaker and panelist at the 2021 California Bankruptcy Forum, 2022 California Receivers Forum, and is global chairperson of the Debt Collection Restructuring and Insolvency Practice Group of GGI.