Managing Partner

Hahn & Hahn LLP

USC Gould School of Law

CORPORATE

Christianne F. Kerns is the first female managing partner of the prestigious 121-year-old Pasadena-based law firm, which has transitioned from a historic “old-line firm” into a majority woman and minority-owned firm. As managing partner, Kerns is responsible for managing day-to-day business operations, developing, implementing, and driving organizational goals, procedures, and policies, managing firm lawyers and the director of administration, in addition to collaborating with other partners and maintaining positive client relationships.

Kerns and her team handle sophisticated financing transactions and restructuring; manage complex commercial business relationships and contracts, and lead multi-faceted real estate deals and projects. She is a trusted board member and advisor to boards of directors, equity holders, and C-suite executives with a track record of identifying and effectively addressing risks and legal issues as well as strategic and operational challenges with the overarching goal of optimizing results value and ROI.