Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP

University of San Diego School of Law

Litigation

Craig Taggart, a founder of Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP, is an experienced trial attorney and class action litigator who has handled high-profile and high-stakes litigation matters throughout the United States for a diverse set of clients, including automotive manufacturers, medical device companies, contractors, accounting firms, and major financial institutions. Craig has litigated some of the biggest cases in Southern California history, including the Bratz doll litigation, Countrywide Securities Litigation, and litigation arising out of one of the largest Securities Investor Protection Corporation bailouts in history. Craig has defended companies in nationwide consumer and securities class actions, and he has argued cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth and Ninth Circuits. Craig devotes a considerable amount of his practice to representing automotive manufacturers in class action and consumer litigation in state and federal courts. Craig also represents clients in high-stakes securities litigation.