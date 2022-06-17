(Spiderbox)

Daniel G. Stone is a Partner in the Litigation and Entertainment and Media groups of Greenberg Glusker LLP. He helps plaintiffs and defendants successfully navigate their disputes at all stages of litigation and dispute resolution, including at trial and on appeal. Dan represents clients ranging from artists to Fortune 100 companies in disputes involving copyright, trademark, trade secrets, breach of contract, rights of publicity and privacy, labor law, ERISA, and California’s Talent Agencies Act. Formerly Assistant General Counsel at the Directors Guild of America, Dan represents and advises multi-national corporations, production companies, rights-holders, and artists in connection with entertainment industry collective bargaining agreements and pension and health plans.