Finalist: Angie Kang Park

Deputy Chief Counsel

Hulu

UC Berkeley School of Law

Angie Kang Park is the deputy chief counsel of Hulu, where she oversees legal matters for all areas across the company, including content, content acquisition, Hulu + Live TV, product and marketing. Since starting at Hulu about a decade ago, she has led numerous high-profile deals and initiatives that have grown Hulu’s content library to include some of the most in-demand, premium content in the market.

Over the past two years, Park has played an instrumental role in Hulu’s efforts to bring unique content, pricing and promotional offerings to the streaming service. She oversaw the launch of the NFL Network, including NFL Redzone on Hulu + Live TV, further cementing Hulu as a premiere destination for sports fans. Park also led deals for on-demand content like “Nomadland” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”. She is also responsible for managing the legal affairs of Hulu’s premium add-ons.