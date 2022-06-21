Finalist: Camilla Eng

General Counsel

LaserAway

UC Hastings College of the Law

Camilla Eng is the general counsel of LaserAway, the nation’s leading medical spa specializing in aesthetics services in 40+ locations across the country. She advises on corporate legal strategy and implementation, and guides the company’s legal department in managing a range of issues, from patent and employment law matters, to contracts, claims, and real estate to insurance and risk management matters, and compliance.

Recently Eng helped her company work on a partnership with private equity group Ares Management. The strategic investment made by Ares Management will help fuel LaserAway’s continued nationwide expansion, drive loyalty through its rewards program LaserLove and advance its proprietary skin care products line LA Beauty. Previously, Eng served as EVP of sales & marketing at JM Eagle, the world’s largest plastic pipe manufacturer. She built and led the company’s legal department, and in addition, led a 65+ sales team in executing growth initiatives.