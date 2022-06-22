Nominee: Carter Goetz

Chief Legal Counsel

Del Mar Seafoods, Inc.

DePaul College of Law

Carter Goetz’s passion for corporate finance and strategy drove him to pursue a J.D./MBA at DePaul University in Chicago. Following graduation, he spent 3.5 years working as a corporate attorney at Howard & Howard’s Chicago office. During his tenure, he participated on M&A deals, strategic financings, debt restructurings, and other corporate advisory work. He served a diverse client base and although he enjoyed the fast-paced lifestyle of being a corporate attorney, he wanted to be more involved in the day-to-day operations. Goetz came in-house for Del Mar Seafoods in August of 2021 and is responsible for managing legal initiatives as well as working directly with the CFO and CEO to drive financial strategy.

Since arriving at Del Mar, Goetz has helped renegotiate the company’s term debt, created a more structured operations flow, and participated in a brand revamp rolling out this year.

