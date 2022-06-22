Finalist: Elizabeth Eckhardt Atlee

Dep. GC, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer

CBRE USC

Gould School of Law

Liz Atlee was determined to become a lawyer from an early age, supporting herself through undergrad at Yale and law school at USC Gould. She has been practicing for more than 25 years, first at Keesal, Young and Logan. She ultimately came to CBRE, where she was head of global litigation for five years before becoming chief ethics & compliance officer in 2019.

At CBRE, Atlee has led and managed attorneys globally, handling some of the company’s largest cases. She is responsible for the firm’s anti-corruption, anti-bribery and other financial integrity issues, investigations, data privacy, training, and ethical behavior. She leads a team of professionals globally through all of these issues, while acting as a trusted advisor to senior management. In collaboration with senior management, internal business people, and key external stakeholders, Atlee helps CBRE chart the course of business consistent with its values of respect, integrity, service and excellence.