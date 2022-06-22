Finalist: Hadiss Sisson

Sr. Director, Sr. Attorney- Product, Marketing, Lead Attorney-Global eCommerce and Small Business

Dun & Bradstreet

Southwestern Law School

Hadiss Sisson is not your typical in-house attorney or general counsel. She is a legal business affairs partner, bridging the traditional gap between sales, product and marketing, bringing legal expertise to each function in a partner-like way.

Sisson started her career in entertainment law. From there, she entered the world of data, product, and technology at Dun & Bradstreet, where she has been thriving for the past 10 years working directly with product, technology, and marketing teams to create and launch products that help small businesses. As the lead small business attorney for Dun & Bradstreet, Sisson is responsible for product parity, messaging, and enablement and works diligently to ensure that all teams are serving the end customer. During the pandemic, she was instrumental in helping to launch new emergency solutions to support over 2.4 million small businesses in the United States.