Finalist: Justin Wade Fong

General Counsel

AmWest Funding Corp.

Washington University School of Law

Justin Fong is general counsel for AmWest Funding Corp., one of the largest non-QM mortgage originators in the country. In the last 24 months, Fong has assisted his company with over $500 million in loan securitizations, over $5 billion in loan sales, and $100 million in corporate funding. In addition, he has been instrumental in developing legal operations for the company.

Among his successes, Fong developed a contract management system to process the company’s vendor and large partnership contracts. The system ensures that contracts are dealt with in an efficient, consistent, and structured manner. This includes the Contract Playbook, Contract Intake Form, Contract Management Library, contract templates, and Key Clauses templates. The contract operational system is an ongoing development and in the last two years, over 70 vendor contracts were put through the AmWest Contract Operational System.