Finalist: Robert (Rob) Solomon

Chief Development and Legal Officer

BLT Enterprises

UC Berkeley School of Law

Over the past 12 years as chief development and legal officer with BLT Enterprises, Rob Solomon has been an integral team member in the growth of BLT’s real estate portfolio and has worked on over $1 billion in transactions. BLT Enterprises is a multi-faceted real estate development and investment company with an exceptional track record of success in industrial and commercial real estate. The firm has developed or acquired more than $2 billion in assets to date.

In his role, Solomon touches nearly all aspects of acquisitions, dispositions, lease negotiations, financing, and development, leveraging his expertise to navigate the complex regulatory environment in Los Angeles and other Southern California markets. He stepped into a new leadership role after BLT’s beloved founder and president, Bernie Huberman, passed away in 2021. Huberman’s priority was to provide his team with the tools they need for success, and Solomon has continued Huberman’s legacy.