Finalist: Steve M. Bodmer

General Counsel

Pechanga Tribal Government

Arizona State University

Steve Bodmer serves as general counsel for the Pechanga Tribal Government in Temecula. In this role, he provides legal counsel to the Pechanga Tribal Council, the Pechanga Development Corporation, and oversight for legal affairs of the Pechanga Resort & Casino. Bodmer specializes in federal Indian law, gaming law, and tribal economic development. He is also an adjunct professor at the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, a member of the International Masters of Gaming Law, and has spoken at conferences throughout the U.S. and internationally on topics such as the future of tribal sovereignty, tribal gaming, and sports betting.

Bodmer’s most recent and notable success has been providing expert counsel, legal and otherwise, to the Pechanga Band from the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic. He led the wind-down and restart of a billion dollar a year casino business and safe operation of essential tribal governmental functions.