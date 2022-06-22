Nominee: Tamaraq Sue Brandt

Chief Legal Officer, Head of Business and Legal Affairs

FaZe Clan Inc.

Notre Dame Law School

Tammy Brandt is a seasoned executive with extensive technology, brand and consumer-facing experience with a proven track record as a general counsel. She currently is chief legal officer and head of business and legal affairs at FaZe Clan, Inc., a leading gaming, lifestyle and media platform where she serves as the corporate secretary and leads the legal, compliance, human resources and risk management functions. She has led negotiations and a transaction with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp., whereby FaZe will become a publicly traded company via SPAC transaction in the first half of 2022.

Brandt is a champion of diversity and inclusion and devotes her time and voice to multiple organizations that focus on advancing and empowering students and other underrepresented groups, including as a mentor for the Tiger Woods Foundation and member of the Lambda Legal West Coast Leadership Board.