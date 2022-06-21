Finalist: Todd Hamblet

Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

Fundbox

UC Hastings College of the Law

Todd Hamblet is the chief legal officer & corporate secretary of Fundbox. He oversees all aspects of legal operations at Fundbox and provides strategic advice to senior management. His responsibilities include corporate governance, strategic transactions and partnerships, product development, HR matters, government and regulatory affairs, and regulatory compliance.

Hamblet’s early career spanned 14 years at international law firms where he maintained a general corporate practice with a focus on global capital markets, M&A, public company reporting and compliance, and corporate governance. He has advised on successful transactions throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Africa. In 2014, he joined Uber as its first corporate lawyer where he built a team that executed all of Uber’s capital markets and global M&A transactions, including raising billions of dollars in equity and debt transactions and closing transactions and joint ventures in the U.S., China, Europe, India and Southeast Asia.