Finalist: Vanessa Wu

General Counsel

Rippling

UCLA School of Law

Vanessa Wu has a proven track record as a leader on privacy and helping Californians throughout her career. At Latham & Watkins, Wu worked on matters at the intersection of privacy & antitrust. She served on the Pro Bono Committee building partnerships and funneling free legal services to various organizations, including East Bay Community Law Clinic, ACLU, Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, and Legal Services for Children.

At Rippling, Wu has led critical initiatives brining data management and data protection into the hands of employers and employees. She led the partnership with Truework’s Payroll Network, an initiative focused on putting millions of consumers in control over how their sensitive data is shared with third parties, such as banks and prospective employers. She also led the work at Rippling to help California employers stay on top of the privacy standards by automating CCPA notices.