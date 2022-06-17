Jenifer C. Wallis

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Stanford University -

Cumberland School of Law

Intellectual Property

Jenifer Wallis brings more than 16 years of legal experience, working in a law firm with 90+ attorneys who represent clients in some of the fastest-growing tech economies in the U.S. Wallis’s unique leadership skills and commitment to efficient business operations have placed her as a leader at Munck Wilson Mandala. She is often consulted on decisions affecting the firm’s recruiting and client relationship efforts and she is considered one of the firm’s top authorities on building DEI initiatives in LA. Wallis’s unique legal practice focuses on intellectual property, complex litigation, and entertainment. She routinely handles trademark and copyright infringement actions, and she serves as general counsel to large and small companies. In entertainment law, Wallis represents production companies, handling their legal matters including business formation and analysis of their intellectual property needs. She has been the legal architect in the complicated company structure of groundbreaking productions.