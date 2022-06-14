Jennifer Post

Thompson Coburn LLP

Suffolk University Law School

Corporate

Jennifer leads corporate clients in sophisticated transactional work, serving as primary outside counsel to a variety of individuals, institutions and companies, including entrepreneurs, venture capital firms and emerging businesses, as well as domestic and international public companies. Jennifer is the Managing Partner of Thompson Coburn’s Los Angeles office and is a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Dedicated to helping other LGBTQ professionals succeed, Post founded FSIX Advisors Circle, a networking and resource group for LGBTQ professionals in the financial industry. She currently serves on the Advisory Board of Rainbow Capital Partners, an organization dedicated to providing capital to underrepresented developers in commercial real estate. Additionally, she serves as a member of the Steering Committee of StartOut LA, an organization that provides resources and mentorship to the LGBTQ community.