Joseph Alan Reiter

Hueston Hennigan LLP

University of Michigan Law School

Litigation

Joseph Reiter is Hueston Hennigan’s most recent partner and lead counsel on many of the firm’s highest-profile trials. He has broad and significant courtroom experience for his age—having played a key role in six trial/arbitration victories—including examining witnesses, arguing pretrial motions, and developing overall strategy. In addition, Mr. Reiter’s effective written and oral advocacy has secured the dismissal of multiple cases through dispositive motions and wins on appeal. He recently secured trial victories for PricewaterhouseCoopers, Acorn Technologies against Samsung, Amazon in a high-profile suit brought by eBay, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and the State Bar of California. Mr. Reiter is a key member of several ongoing cases and forthcoming trials for Kaiser Permanente, Ring LLC, Deloitte, and Amazon.