Julia B. Strickland

As chair of Stroock’s Financial Services Litigation, Regulation and Enforcement Group, a member of Stroock’s national Executive Committee and Managing Partner of its Los Angeles office, Julia Strickland is often the first attorney called when a financial services company needs anything from practical guidance to the fierce defense of contentious and high-stakes litigation and regulatory enforcement matters. She also is routinely sought out for counseling on federal and state regulatory compliance matters and the full range of issues arising from lending and servicing, retail banking, real estate and unfair and deceptive practices. Additionally, Ms. Strickland serves as a mentor for Stroock women lawyers and organized a ‘Women’s Book Club” during the pandemic for the firm’s clients and friends.