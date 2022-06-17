K. Luan Tran

King & Spalding LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Luan Tran has nearly 25 years of experience in international arbitration. He is among the few first-chair trial and arbitration lawyers with active U.S. and Southeast Asia practices, handling disputes relating to construction, energy, real estate, and other investment projects before the major arbitral institutions. He is a frequent speaker and author on Southeast Asia, particularly his native Vietnam. Luan led the Southeast Asia practice at a previous international law firm, and used to live and work in Singapore and Vietnam. He also serves as an arbitrator on Vietnam-related matters, and recently sat as the presiding arbitrator in one of the first-ever ICC hearings in Vietnam. In addition to his international arbitration experience, Luan is recognized as a leading attorney in ownership and partnership disputes between co-founders of technology companies. During his career, Luan has recovered over $150 million on behalf of plaintiffs in his tech co-founder cases.