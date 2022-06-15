(Gittings Photography)

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Kevin Rising is co-chair of Barnes & Thornburg’s Consumer Class Action Defense Practice Group, the Managing Partner Elect for the Los Angeles Office, and the Litigation Practice Administrator for Southern California, and is one of the original six founding members of the Los Angeles Office. He represents clients in the resolution of a broad range of complex commercial litigation claims. He has served as lead trial counsel in a variety of business disputes, defended scores of consumer class actions, argued in state and federal courts across the country, tried bench and jury claims to verdict, and advocated client positions in arbitration and mediation.