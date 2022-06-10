Partner

Sanders Roberts LLP

Columbia Law School

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Melvin Felton, II, is a partner at Sanders Roberts LLP. He represents corporations and individuals in a wide range of employment and business litigation matters. He has extensive experience advising in all stages of litigation, mediation, and arbitration, having successfully resolved more than 250 matters in a variety of different industries, including construction, professional services, retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and real estate.

Felton takes a client-centered approach to litigation and advice, focusing on each client’s particular sensitivities, culture, and bottom line. He takes a personal investment in the success of his clients. Felton is also very active within the legal community. He is the treasurer of the John M. Langston Bar Association of Los Angeles, serves on the Executive Committee of the Litigation Section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, and the co-chair of the National Employment Law Council/American Bar Association Labor and Employment Section Trial Institute.