Michael G. Freedman

Principal and Founder

The Freedman Firm

UC Hastings College of the Law

LITIGATION

Michael Freedman is an experienced trial attorney and former federal prosecutor who represents individuals and companies against all types of criminal charges and government investigations in addition to high-stakes civil litigation and appeals. His clients, who often include business executives, doctors, lawyers, musicians, entrepreneurs, and cannabis companies, benefit from his courtroom skills, strategic guidance, and ability to discreetly navigate and successfully resolve the most challenging matters.

In addition to routinely preventing charges from being filed against his clients, Freedman also has a lengthy track record of success for his clients at trial and on appeal in both criminal and civil matters. His criminal practice focuses on white collar fraud and corruption, but also includes firearms, drugs, sexual assault, and DUIs. In his civil practice, he represents plaintiffs and defendants from a variety of industries in high-stakes disputes. Drawing on his civil and criminal expertise, Michael also has a successful asset forfeiture practice.