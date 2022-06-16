Jenner & Block LLP

University of Chicago Law School

Litigation

Miwa Shoda is co-chair of Jenner & Block’s Japan Practice. She is admitted to practice in Japan and the United States. Drawing on her extensive practice experience in both countries, deep understanding of Japanese business culture and language skills, Ms. Shoda has managed legal matters across the US involving litigation, M&A, IP, privacy and data protection, antitrust, and white-collar defense. She plays a leading role in most matters in which the firm represents Japanese companies. She also often acts as outside general counsel for US subsidiaries of Japanese companies that don’t have legal departments. Ms. Shoda’s experience in both countries is highly appreciated by Japanese clients facing legal issues in the US, where the legal system and business culture differ vastly from that of Japan.