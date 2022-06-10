Partner

The Sohagi Law Group PLC

USC Gould School of Law

Nicole Hoeksma Gordon, a partner at The Sohagi Law Group, advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate levels. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Acts, and planning and zoning laws.

As the 2018-2019 chair of the Executive Committee of the Environmental Law Section of the California Lawyers Association (formerly a division of the State Bar), Gordon is at the forefront of the environmental law issues with which public agencies must grapple. She has also been recognized as Super Lawyers’ “Rising Star” and a frequent lecturer on environmental matters at various public and private workshops, including courses and conferences sponsored by UCLA, Continuing Legal Education (CLE), the Association of Environmental Professionals (AEP), and the American Planning Association (APA).