Nina Marino

Kaplan Marino PC

University of La Verne College of Law

Litigation

Marino’s complex litigation and white-collar crime practice is national and international. She negotiates with the U.S. Department of Justice, state attorneys general, District Attorneys, and Interpol in her defense of individuals alleged to be involved with Medicare fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practice Act violations and tax, cyber and other crimes. Quite simply, Marino likes to save people. Right from the start, clients understand that she takes their cases as personally as they do. Her presentations before U.S. Attorneys introduce new perspectives, compelling context and workable paths to resolution. Marino’s unconventional combination of caring, integrity and formidable lawyering has earned her a national reputation and recognition. She discovers the shades of gray behind prosecutors’ black-and-white arguments to shine new light on her clients’ circumstances. Her team-driven, meticulously prepared strategies have repeatedly helped clients reach their objectives — from staying out of prison to defending allegations all the way to trial.