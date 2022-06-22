Nominee: Betsy Tucci

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

InStride

UCLA School of Law

Betsy Tucci is general counsel and company secretary of InStride, where she oversees all legal affairs. InStride is a public benefit company whose mission is to develop the workforce of the future by helping employers provide employees access to strategic workforce education. Tucci is a critical business and strategic partner on the executive leadership team, as she supports legal, compliance and risk matters across the company.

At InStride, Tucci takes an active role in helping to shape and reinforce a positive company culture built on transparency, collaboration, feedback, tenacity, accountability, learning and fun. She has closed dozens of deals at InStride, impacting thousands of employees who are now able to participate in employer-funded college degree and certificate programs. She also serves as a member of various internal committees and resource groups including the Women in EdTech Series, Working Parents of InStride and Hiring/Interviewing for an Inclusive Culture.