Nominee: David Eisler

Chief Legal Officer

NEOGOV

Boston University School of Law

From 2003 through 2011, David Eisler was a corporate associate focused on mergers and acquisitions, securities, venture capital and general corporate matters at Dorsey & Whitney (2003-2005); and DLA Piper (2005-2011). From 2011 to present, he has served as the general counsel at a number of public and venture-backed companies in the SaaS-based software, e-commerce, healthcare and fintech sectors. He spent the last three years serving as general counsel at Quid, which loans funds to employees at venture-backed private technology companies. Eisler and team grew the Quid business from about $100 million in assets under management to over $1 billion.

Eisler joined NEOGOV this January where he currently serves as chief legal officer. He is also a founding member of TechGC, a peer to peer legal network for general counsels, and a board advisor to CounterTen, an NFT platform.