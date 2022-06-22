Nominee: Lisa Hatton Harrington

Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Viant Technology

USC Gould School of Law

Lisa Hatton Harrington has been CLO/GC and corporate secretary of two prominent Southern California-based public companies (Viant, ChromaDex), as well as general counsel of Irvine-based ASICS Americas. She was also special counsel at Cooley, where she represented public companies throughout Southern California and across the country, and has held legal leadership positions at Comcast/NBCUniversal, UNUM, and CIGNA.

Harrington obtained her CIPP-US (privacy) certification in 2019 and has deepened her business knowledge and abilities by taking MBA and finance courses and executive leadership trainings, as well as ongoing corporate governance and board director education. She has led bet-the-company litigation and strategic international and domestic transactions and has made significant improvements to compliance and governance processes at several companies.