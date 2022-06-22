Nominee: Matthew Bedrossian

Vice President, Legal

University of Bristol Law School

Matthew Bedrossian is general counsel at Evidation - a company that measures health in everyday life and enables anyone to participate in ground-breaking research and health programs - where he leads the legal and privacy functions -- a growing team that includes corporate, commercial, privacy, and compliance specialists. He is a member of the company’s operating committee and represents the company externally as a thought leader in the field of digital health.

Bedrossian’s key duties at Evidation include, without limitation, creating innovative, first-of-their-kind products and commercial offerings; managing the company’s IP portfolio; acting as primary point of contact for all things corporate governance; and developing an industry-leading compliance program. In the last 24 months at Evidation, he closed the company’s Series E financing, leveraged his international credentials and dual-qualification to help Evidation expand internationally, and landed transformative deals including customers such as Moderna and Sanofi.