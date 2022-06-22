Nominee: Phil S. Voss

(Alex J. Berliner)

Associate General Counsel

UTA (United Talent Agency)

Rutgers Law School

Phil Voss is the associate general counsel at United Talent Agency (UTA), where he helps support strategic initiatives including acquisitions, venture capital investments and client partnerships. He joined UTA in 2016. There were several significant deals and initiatives at UTA in 2021. Voss served as an internal legal lead for the company’s acquisition of MediaLink and Echo Location Talent Agency; the formation of a SPAC, which was the first such offering from any global agency; Term Loan B; and expansion into Atlanta.

Voss leads UTA’s legal real estate portfolio and expansions, which among other initiatives, included UTA’s establishment of a full-service office in Atlanta, making the company the first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports and entertainment companies to have operations in the city. The move also includes a second location for UTA Artist Space. This expansion escalates the company’s work championing prominent artists, athletes, musicians and brands with strong ties to the region.