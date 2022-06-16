Patrick M. Maloney

Trial Attorney, Founding Partner

The Maloney Firm, APC

University of San Diego School of Law

LITIGATION

After beginning his career at a national law firm and spending a decade at a Los Angeles business litigation boutique, Patrick Maloney founded The Maloney Firm, APC in 2012. Since starting as a one-man operation, he has grown the firm to a 15-employee, 10-lawyer business litigation boutique.

In addition to representing clients in an array of business litigation matters, Maloney has developed a highly regarded expertise in representing parties in disputes regarding legal fees or legal malpractice, regularly achieving exceptional results in matters involving nationally recognized law firms represented by highly regarded defense counsels. Over the last three years, he has settled legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty cases that have returned in excess of $20 million to his clients. Maloney has been named a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, which is a trial lawyer honorary society.